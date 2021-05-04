New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

