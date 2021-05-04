New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.10 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $56,061,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $8,630,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 679,752 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

