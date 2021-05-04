New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.53 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.98.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.