New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.79 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,562 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of TripAdvisor worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.