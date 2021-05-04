New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 690.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.