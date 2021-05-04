New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of UniFirst worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UniFirst by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF stock opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.67. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $145.96 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.