New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,400 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $96.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,093. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

