New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,972 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.