Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target upped by Truist from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NWL opened at $27.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

