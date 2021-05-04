Newfound Research LLC Acquires Shares of 2,165 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 194,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.30. The stock had a trading volume of 495,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.