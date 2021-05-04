Newfound Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,339. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.99. 55,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,865. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

