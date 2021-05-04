Newfound Research LLC Has $57,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.06. 4,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

