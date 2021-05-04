Newfound Research LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.