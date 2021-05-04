Newfound Research LLC Sells 86 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.79. 10,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

