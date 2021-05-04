NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NewMarket by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,121,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU stock opened at $348.99 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.45 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

