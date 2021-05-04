News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of News by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $52,005,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,256,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 727,430 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $35,122,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. 270,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.61. News has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

