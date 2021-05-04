Newscrypto Price Hits $1.91 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $303.08 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00275377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.27 or 0.01148704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00730376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,751.72 or 1.00337894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,406 coins and its circulating supply is 158,383,759 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

