NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,220.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $972.48 or 0.01793546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.22 or 0.00618256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00064196 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001174 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001459 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012858 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.