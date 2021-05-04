NFTLootBox Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $97.75 or 0.00181959 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $885,309.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00262265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.63 or 0.01166430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00724427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,823.24 or 1.00188078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.