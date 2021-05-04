NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.