Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Reaches $74.48 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Nimiq has a market cap of $74.48 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,429.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.32 or 0.06153494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00572149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $982.42 or 0.01804939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00121091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.40 or 0.00724602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.58 or 0.00631245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00453765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,379,418,725 coins and its circulating supply is 7,717,918,725 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

