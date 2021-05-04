Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,650 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

