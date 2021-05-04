Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $203.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.03 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

