Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $272.07 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.38.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

