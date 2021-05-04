Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.