Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 265,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 122.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 170,936 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 406,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 462.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

