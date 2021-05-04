Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

