NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 3,427 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.20% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $213,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.30.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

