NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $162,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.