NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 17,865 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.27% of IDEX worth $42,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in IDEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $143,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of IEX traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.72. 5,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,204. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.