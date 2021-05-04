NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 32,072 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $99,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.1% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Danaher by 150.3% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.73. The company has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

