NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,925 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $68,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, reaching $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 440,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

