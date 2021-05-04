Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.85.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

