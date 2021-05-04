Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.79-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.50-1.55 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOMD opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

