Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Sells $305,894.40 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

