North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

