North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.73 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$17.38. The firm has a market cap of C$470.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,085,537.55. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$192,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,837,721.60. In the last three months, insiders have bought 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

