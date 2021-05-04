Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.50 and its 200-day moving average is $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.