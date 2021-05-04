Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,552. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

