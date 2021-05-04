Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Shares of NWPX opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $332.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

