NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $172,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOV opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

