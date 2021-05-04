NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by COKER & PALMER

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NOV traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 191,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after buying an additional 497,109 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

