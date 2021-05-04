NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 121.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,309 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $36,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,233,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXPI opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

