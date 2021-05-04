O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

