Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Shares of OMP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 209,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $767.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.76 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.