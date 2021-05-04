Oasis Petroleum (OAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) will post its 3/31/2021 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OAS stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $79.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

