Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 73,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 773,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

