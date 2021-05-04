OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

