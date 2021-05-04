Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Hits $32.07 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $32.07 million and $2.03 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00274248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.23 or 0.01157734 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.44 or 0.00765767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,807.42 or 0.99979884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

