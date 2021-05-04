Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,477,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,435.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 185,515 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

OPI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.